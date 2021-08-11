100W Foldable Solar Panel for $230
100W Foldable Solar Panel
$230 $270
free shipping

Coupon code "AFFSP100" drops the price to $40 off list.

Features
  • 3 USB outlets
  • short-circuit, overcurrent, overload, and surge protection
  • Model: ISE106
  • Code "AFFSP100"
