100W Foldable Solar Panel for $230

Coupon code "AFFSP100" drops the price to $40 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- 3 USB outlets
- short-circuit, overcurrent, overload, and surge protection
- Model: ISE106
Clip the on-page coupon to save $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by yichuUS via Amazon.
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
Apply coupon code "BRQAGIQV" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Alice via Amazon.
- auto retractable
- triple tap outlet
- swivel bracket
- auto lock
- Model: ECR02A
Apply coupon code "DAPGGENB" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SmartKey US ia Amazon.
- 8 NEMA 5-15R Sockets,including 4 battery backup and 4 surge protection sockets
- Model: SK1500
Use code "50DEAL" to save 50%. Buy Now at Aukey
- includes 12 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports
- surge protection
- Model: PA-S24
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally, and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- LED light
- 3-prong
- surge protection rating of 900 Joules
- Model: SPP3469GR/37
Save on solar panels and generators. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Baja 900-watt Propane Powered Inverter Generator for $229 (low by $91)
- Scroll down the page to see this sale.
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16 gauge, 3 pronged
- 12-amp circuit breaker
- Model: 4907
Apply coupon code "AFFSDCB20" to save. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- 12-cu. ft. capacity
- waterproof
- includes storage bag and 6 straps
- 47" x 20" x 22"
- Model: IRV018
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Make a little more room inside for those long trips or that outdoors adventure to carry a kayak or other equipment. Apply code "AFFRK15' to save $22. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- aluminum construction
- key lock anti-theft
- aerodynamic shape helps minimizes noise
- includes two spare rubber strips
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Apply coupon code "KP4SRNO7" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by AstryCA US via Amazon.
- USB powered
- 3 speeds
- 3 spray modes
- timer
- 7-color LED light
- Model: ACF02
Apply coupon code "ULG2G8LJ" for a savings of $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rulinnice via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
Clip the $5 off coupon on the page and apply code "TNL9IYGX" to save $41, making this a total of $51 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cooyes Official-US via Amazon.
- measures 118" x 72" x 20"
- 312-gallon water capacity
- 3 individual air chambers
- made w/ BPA-free, environmentally-friendly PVC
- Model: COSP001
