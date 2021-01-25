New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Prime Wire & Cable Contractor 50-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord
$30 $70
pickup

Save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • It's available in Yellow.
  • Choose pickup to save $9 on shipping.
Features
  • water- and abrasion–resistant, flame retardant
  • power on indicator light
  • 15A / 125V / 1,750W
  • 12-gauge, 3-wire
  • Model: EC511830
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Extension Cords & Power Strips Northern Tool Prime Wire & Cable
Yellow Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Northern Tool 57% -- $30 Buy Now