Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer
$280 $300
free shipping

Coupon code "271096" drops it to $90 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • 212cc OHV engine
  • maintenance-free direct drive axial cam pump
  • 4 quick-connect nozzles
  • 3-foot lance & 30-foot braided hose
  • Model: 89897
  • Code "271096"
