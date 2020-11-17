New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Powerbuilt Rear Disc Brake Piston Cube Tool
$7 $23
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Toolsmith Direct via eBay.
  • This tool attaches to 3/8" drive tools to rotate the brake piston back into the cylinder bore to allow installation of new brake pads without disturbing parking brake adjustment.
  • Model: 648410
