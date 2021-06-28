Post-It Super Sticky Notes 4" x 4" Unlined Pads 12-Pack for $19

Save $8 off the list price. Buy Now at Quill
- Available in Canary Yellow.
- 90 sheets per pad
- Model: 675-12
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on stationery, notebooks, glue, pencils, craft supplies, and more with prices starting from 25 cents and savings of up to 85% off. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Mondo Llama Washable Marker 10-Pack for 50 cents ($2.75 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on a range of office supplies. Shop Now at Quill
- Apply coupon code "QL8PER92" to take 15% off orders over $99.
- Pictured is the Quill Brand White Out Pen Style Correction Tape 2-Pack for $4 ($4 off).
Save on markers, pencils, pens, and sharpeners. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Paper Mate InkJoy 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pen 12-Pack for $6.15 (low by a buck)
Clip the coupon on the product page to get a buck off its list price – a door stopper deal is the next best thing to a doorbuster deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Grey pictured).
- Sold by Wundermax via Amazon.
That's the best price we could find by $32 when you apply coupon code "QL6DLR68." Buy Now at Quill
- In Brown
- swivel-tilt with adjustable tension control
- Model: 22298R
That's 45 cents per cup and the lowest per-cup price we could find by 9 cents from Office Depot and Office Max. Buy Now at Quill
- made from 100% Arabica coffee beans
Apply coupon code "QL6DLR68" to take $138 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Quill
- adjustable seat and arm height
- supports up to 275 lbs.
- Model: 53293
That's $4.49 off list and the best price we could find for a USB 2.0 8GB flash drive by about $2. Buy Now at Quill
- sliding capless design
- read speed up to 15MB per second
- write speed up to 5 MB per second
- Model: 426-748195QQ
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Quill
|28%
|--
|$19
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register