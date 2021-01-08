Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- includes twelve 25W G9 base halogen bulbs
- Model: U3573
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- twelve 20W halogen G4 base bulbs
- install on the wall or ceiling
That's a savings of $90 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Bronze.
- two pull chains
- off-white fabric drum shade
- 7-foot power cord
- 62.5" tall
- Model: 32X78
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Warm Bronze.
- 2-in-1 with swing arm and gooseneck
- lamp arm extends up to 24" from the wall
- 3-way on/off switch
- 7.5-foot cord
- Model: 5J294
That's a savings of $40. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- built-in 22W LED
- measures 24" x 4.75"
- up to 30,000 LED lifespan
- installs vertically or horizontally
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "UVRKXN7N" to save $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Official HBN via Amazon.
- RGB and White color
- 24-foot string with 12 lights
- compatible with Alexa and Google devices
- IP65 waterproof rating
- includes eyelets for hanging
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
Take 40% off with coupon code "40D4HZ1E". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Oil Rubbed Bronze.
- Sold by Kingbrite Lighting via Amazon.
- 3000K warm white
- 1,050 lumens
- 15-watt integrated LED
- dimmable
- measures 12" W x 3.5" H
- IP44 rating
- Pictured are the Seymore Touch Table Lamps USB Ports and LED Bulbs 2-pack for $109.95 ($30 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping on $49 or more.
- Pictured is the John Timberland 25" Waterfall High Modern Fountain with LED Light for $159.95 ($40 off).
It's $10 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- bronze and stone finish
Save $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 26" W x 23" H
- faux stone finish with magnesium oxide mantel
- steel interior bowl for wood burning
- includes screen cover and poker
- Model: 88F13
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 16 color options
- (4) 6.5W built-in LEDs
- remote with dimming option
- includes Velcro
Save 64% off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Chrome.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with $49 or more.
- floating diamond-shaped glass with beveled edges
- measures 7.5" H x 7.5" W
- uses 1 max 40-watt candelabra bulb (not included)
- Model: 33F11
