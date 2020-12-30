New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$85 $190
free shipping
It's a savings of $105 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- 5.5 amp motor
- 1-11/16" depth
- 0° to 45° bevel capacity
- Model: PCE381KR
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
eBay · 4 days ago
DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX Cordless 4-1/2" Circular Saw
$99 $149
free shipping
That's a price low by $11, but most stores charge $129 or more. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
eBay · 5 hrs ago
ASICS at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
eBay · 5 days ago
Men's Heavy Weight Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodie Sweater Jacket
$20
free shipping
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart 1800W Combo Steam / Convection Oven
$70 $300
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- up to 120 minutes of steam
- proofs bread
- 47-oz water reservoir
- includes wire rack, baking pan, broiling rack, crumb tray, and drip tray
- Model: CSO-300
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n IoT Whiskey Lake i3 Mini Desktop PC
$200 $819
free shipping
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
Features
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
eBay · 2 wks ago
Certified Refurb Porter-Cable 20V MAX 1/4" Impact Driver Kit
$68 $129
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to make it half the price of a new model at a low of $68. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- Up to 1400 in-lbs. of maximum torque
- 0.25" quick-change hex chuck
- Brushless motor
- Model: PCCK647LBR
eBay · 2 wks ago
Certified Refurb Porter-Cable 20V 1/2" Drill Driver and Bluetooth Speaker Combo
$76 $180
free shipping
Use code "PWRTL15" to get this price. That's $97 under the best price we could find for a brand new unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
- 2 speeds
- keyless chuck permits quick bit changes
- LED light
- includes lithium-ion battery
- Bluetooth speaker has a built-in auxiliary connection
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|55%
|--
|$85
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register