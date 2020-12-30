New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Porter-Cable 5.5A 4.5" Circular Saw Kit
$85 $190
free shipping

It's a savings of $105 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 5.5 amp motor
  • 1-11/16" depth
  • 0° to 45° bevel capacity
  • Model: PCE381KR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Circular Saws eBay Porter-Cable
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 55% -- $85 Buy Now