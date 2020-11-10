It's a savings of $135 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 3 blades for wood, tile, or metal cutting
- pivoting guard system for plunge cutting.
- laser indicator
- spindle lock for depth adjustment
- vacuum adapter
- kit bag
- Model: PCE380KR
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Bostitch 18 Gauge Brad Nails 1,000-Count Box for $5.98 ($5 low)
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
That's a $250 low. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- flashlight
- circular saw
- charger
- 2 batteries
- Model: DCKSS520D2
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|71%
|--
|$55
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register