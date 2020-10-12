New
eBay · 29 mins ago
$263 $309
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to bag the best price we could find on this jam-packed combo set by $37. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
- 20V 1/2" drill/driver
- 20V 1/4" hex impact driver
- 20V 5.5" circular saw
- 20V cordless reciprocating saw
- 20V oscillating tool
- 20V LED flash light
- Model: PCCK617L6
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 1 day ago
DeWalt Dreamliner 20V Max Brushless 6-tool Kit
$467 $549
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $82. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
- 20V MAX brushless 1/2" hammer drill/driver
- 20V MAX brushless 1/4" impact driver
- 20V MAX XR brushless 7.5" circular saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless compact reciprocating saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool
- 2 20V MAX 2Ah compact lithium ion batteries
- 20V MAX LED work light
- battery charger
- owner's manual
- Model: DCK677D2
eBay · 8 hrs ago
Worx Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
eBay · 1 day ago
eBay Fall Refresh Sale
extra 15% off
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
DeWalt 32" Metal Folding V-Groove Stand Sawhorse
$32 $48
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to get the best price we could find by $8. (You'd pay $50 or more to get it at most stores.) Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
- 2,000-lb. capacity per pair of these sawhorses (only one is included)
- Flip handle for easy carrying
- Rubber pads
- Side latches
- Model: DWST11155
eBay · 1 day ago
Bose Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|15%
|--
|$263
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register