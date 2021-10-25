eBay · 18 hrs ago
$440 $500
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $35.
Sold by voodublu via eBay.
- includes drill driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, jig saw, oscillating tool, cutoff tool/grinder, flashlight, 2 batteries, and charger
- Model: PCCK619L8
