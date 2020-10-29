Coupon code "PICKCR15" cuts it to $13 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 15 amp motor running at 5,500 RPM
- steel shoe
- spindle lock and depth adjustment
- aux handle
- Model: PCE300
- UPC: 885911479660
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
Add the saw to cart and the free battery will add automatically for a savings of $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee (free shipping is available on the saw, but the battery is available for pickup or truck delivery only).
- 5200RPM maintaining speed
- 2-9/16" cutting capacity at 90°
- high grade aluminum base
- battery has 3-LED fuel gauge
- Model: DCS570B
That's a savings of $40 off and a great deal with the free battery. (You'd pay $60 for the battery alone.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- brushless motor
- up to 56° bevel
- 2.5" cut depth
- electric brake
- built-in LED light
- includes free battery
- Model: KXCS 124B-03
You'd pay $49 more for the saw and battery elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 3500 RPM
- 2.5" cut depth
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
With coupon code "PICKCR15", that's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- PCC607 Drill/Driver
- PCC647 Impact Driver
- 1.5 AH Batteries
- Charger and Bag
- Model: PCCK619L2
- UPC: 885911531849
More Offers
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15 amp motor running at 5,500 RPM provides power and speed through applications
- Steel shoe with optimum line of sight provides accurate cuts and durable construction
- Spindle lock and depth adjustment for quick adjustments on the job
- Only 9.5 lbs, with Aux handle, provide comfort and clear line of sight
- Model: PCE300
- UPC: 885911479660
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|46%
|--
|$42
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|7%
|$67 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$56
|Check Price
Sign In or Register