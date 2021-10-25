It's $60 off list and the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by voodublu via Amazon.
- includes drill driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, jig saw, oscillating tool, cutoff tool/grinder, flashlight, 2 batteries, and charger
- Model: PCCK619L8
- UPC: 885911380959
-
Published 26 min ago
-
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lowe's
- DCD791 20V max XR compact brushless 1/2" drill/driver
- DCF887 20V max XR compact brushless 1/4" impact driver
- 2 20V max Li-ion battery packs and 1 charger
- contractor bag and 2 belt hooks
- Model: DCK283D2
- UPC: 885911425360
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- part of the V20 cordless system
- includes CMCS500 circular saw, CMCF800 Impact Driver, CMCL020 Task Light, Lithium Ion Charger, CMCD700 Drill/Driver, & two 2.0AH Lithium Ion batteries
- Model: CMCK401D2
- UPC: 885911606165
That's a price low by $31, but most stores charge $389. Buy Now at eBay
- This brand new item is sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 1/2" hammer drill
- 1/4" impact driver
- two 20V Max XR Li-Ion battery packs
- fast charger
- contractor bag
- Model: DCK299M2
- UPC: 885911445726
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
You'd pay $86 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tools_Direct via eBay.
- 11" to 13" adjustable cutting width
- adjustable string width
- pivoting head
- Model: P2080
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 hinge sizes from 2.5" to 6"
- 5 door sizes from 1-3/8" to 2.5"
- high-speed mortise router bit with bearing brads
- Model: 59370
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- random orbit
- swirl-free sanding/polishing action
- accepts 5/16 - 24 spindle thread accessories
- Model: 7424XP
That's $66 less than you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
Includes PCC601 Drill Driver, PCC641 Impact Driver (1/4-in), PCC660 Circ Saw (6-1/2-in), PCC670 Recip Saw, PCC650 Jig Saw, PCC710 Oscillating Tool, PCC761 Cutoff tool/grinder, PCC700 Flash Light, PCC680 Battery, PCC685 Battery, and PCC691 Charger.
It's $24 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- PERFORMANCE: Delivers power to complete a wide range of jobsite applications.
- ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Lightweight tools designed to fit the users' needs.
- RELIABILITY: Tools backed by a 3 year limited warranty.
- INCLUDES: Drill Driver, Impact Driver, Circ Saw, Tiger Saw, Jig Saw, Multi-Tool, Grinder, Flash light, 2 Batteries, Charger, 2 Bags
- PART OF THE PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX* SYSTEM: Battery works with all Porter-Cable 20V MAX* lithium ion products.
- Model: PCCK619L8
- UPC: 885911380959
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|12%
|--
|$440
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|4%
|$440 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$476
|Check Price
|Blain's Farm & Fleet
|$280 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Lowe's
|$349 (exp 4 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
