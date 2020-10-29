New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Porter-Cable 20V Max Li-ion Cordless Drill Driver and Impact Drill Combo Kit
$115 $135
free shipping

With coupon code "PICKCR15", that's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • PCC607 Drill/Driver
  • PCC647 Impact Driver
  • 1.5 AH Batteries
  • Charger and Bag
  • Model: PCCK619L2
  • UPC: 885911531849
  • Code "PICKCR15"
  • Expires in 6 hr
    Published 26 min ago
All Deals Drills eBay Porter-Cable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Porter-Cable PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, Brushless, 2-Tool (PCCK619L2)
$175 $180
free shipping

It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Brushless motor provides 50% more run time
  • Pcck607 1/2" drill/driver contains powerful motor with 370 UWO of power for heavy-duty applications with minimal stall
  • Drill/driver has a two-speed transmission with 450/1, 800 RPM
  • Pcck647 1/4" impact driver transmission provides 1, 400 in-lbs. of torque for large fastening applications
  • Impact driver transmission provides 2, 700 max RPM's
  • Model: PCCK619L2
  • UPC: 885911531849

Verified: 10/28/2020 · Save $5.28 off list · Free Shipping

