With coupon code "PICKCR15", that's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- PCC607 Drill/Driver
- PCC647 Impact Driver
- 1.5 AH Batteries
- Charger and Bag
- Model: PCCK619L2
- UPC: 885911531849
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 LEDs
- 1/4" hex chuck
- up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
- includes battery, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCF885C1
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- drill
- charger
- two batteries
- carry bag
- Model: DCD701F2
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" x 6"
- heavy-duty shank provides maximum durability
- cutting spurs provide optimum hole finish
- hex shank prevents slipping and fits all 1/4" quick change systems
- hang hole allows for bit storage and wire pulling
- Model: DW1586
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
More Offers
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Brushless motor provides 50% more run time
- Pcck607 1/2" drill/driver contains powerful motor with 370 UWO of power for heavy-duty applications with minimal stall
- Drill/driver has a two-speed transmission with 450/1, 800 RPM
- Pcck647 1/4" impact driver transmission provides 1, 400 in-lbs. of torque for large fastening applications
- Impact driver transmission provides 2, 700 max RPM's
- Model: PCCK619L2
- UPC: 885911531849
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|42%
|--
|$115
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|2%
|$175 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$175
|Check Price
Sign In or Register