eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Porter-Cable 20V Max Cordless 1/2" Drill Driver Kit
$78 $200
free shipping

Coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" cuts it to $61 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • includes 2 batteries & charger
  • 370W brushless motor
  • 1800 max rpm
  • 1/2" ratcheting chuck
  • Model: PCCK607LBR
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
