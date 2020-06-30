New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Polk LSiM702F/X Surround Speakers
2 for $349 $1,500
Features
  • 55Hz to 30KHz frequency response
  • 8-ohm impedance
  • 88 dB sensitivity
  • Model: LSIM 702 F/X
