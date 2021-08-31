Pit Boss 600-sq. in. Pellet Grill for $349

That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12-lb. hopper capacity
- fold down front shelf
- dial-in digital control
- Model: PB600PS1
Expires 9/8/2021
That's the best price we could find by $18 and a savings of $69 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- double-walled blanket insulation
- 515 square-inch cooking surface
- 3 porcelain coated cooking racks
- viewing window with high temp door seal
- meat probe
- digital control panel with LED read-out
- Model: 77225
Apply coupon code "8A592ZNB" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AlicE via Amazon.
- 3-burners
- built-in gas line for a 20-lbs. LPG tank
Get your grill on for Labor Day with savings on BBQ grills, accessories, and more. Shop Now at BBQGuys
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
That's $4 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable
- 228 sq. in. of cooking space
- Model: 60508
Save sitewide on appliances, furniture, decor, bath fixtures, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
Be Labor Day grilling ready with this deal, that is a $50 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Professional assembly is available for free (select in cart).
- lid-mounted temperature gauge
- includes Chef's Delite tray
- 10,000-BTU side burner
- porcelain coated cast-iron grates
- Model: 463448021
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
