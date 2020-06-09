That's a $10 drop since January, $120 under what you'd pay at Amazon or B&H, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- These are sold by Pioneer via Newegg.
- 4" woofer and 1/2" tweeter
- Model: SP-T22A-LR
That's at least $28 less than you'd pay for a new pair and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" to get this discount.
- A 90-day Edifier warranty is provided.
- 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output
- 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4" full range unit
- MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl
- Model: R1280T
Save on name-brand soundbars, with prices starting at $170 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
- 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
- AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
- smart app control
- Model: GO20
That's $96 less than the best price we could find on Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 1ms response time
- AMD radeon
- 2 HDMI, VGA
- built-in 2 watt speakers
- Model: UM.QV0AA.002
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by ToolSmithDirect via Newegg.
- fine edge with serrated back
- titanium nitride coated stainless steel blade
- sure grip handle
- includes storage sheath
