eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Philips Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill
$100
free shipping

That's $55 under what you'd pay for a new one at Amazon. Save and enjoy cutting edge technology and perfectly grilled food. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by householdgear via eBay.
  • It's certified refurbished by Philips and carries a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
  • heats up to a consistent 446°F
  • Model: HD6371/94
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $100 Buy Now
Amazon   $120 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price