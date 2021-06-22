Philips offers its Philips One by Sonicare Power Toothbrush for $25. That's $15 off list. Buy Now at Philips
- Available at this price in Sage.
- Routine made easy with brushing guidance
- One charge, one month of brushing
- Brushing guidance
- Model: HY1200/08
Expires 7/6/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Apply coupon code "TYO2JXYR" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- Sold by fhjbm via Amazon.
- 6 modes
- IPX7 waterproof
- Smart vibration timer
- includes handle, 5 toothbrush heads, face cleaning brush, face massage brush, & charging cable
It's a buck under our mention from last July and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Colors may vary.
- Sold by Joey'z Shopping via Amazon.
- built-in tongue scraper
- Model: Colgate-Premier-12PK-AMZ
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dental Solution via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- 2 brush heads
- Model: FW-551
Check out with Subscribe & Save to get these for the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Need more? Stocking up? Donating to a cause? Add 2 to your cart and save an additional 25% (making then $3.46 each).
- easy-to-grip handle
- helps remove tooth stains
- Model: 10035000555387
Get huge savings of up to 50% off oral health, grooming, kitchen appliances, and more. Shop Now at Philips
Shop shavers, beard trimmers, electric toothbrushes, and more. (Hey, not everything on sale will imply to Dad that he has poor hygiene, there are also small appliances, wakeup lights, and some baby items on sale.) Shop Now at Philips
- Pictured is the Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 Face, Head, and Body Groomer for $35 ($5 off).
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally, and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- LED light
- 3-prong
- surge protection rating of 900 Joules
- Model: SPP3469GR/37
That's $3 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- trimmer
- a cleaning brush
- accessory storage bag
- multiple rinseable attachments
- Model: MG3750/60
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 adjustable lengths
- 80 minutes of run time
- dual sided design
- self-sharpening blades
- Model: BG7030/49
It's $190 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
