Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 1000 Cordless Trimmer
$8 $10
Use coupon code "CYBER20" to get the best price we found by $11. Buy Now at Philips

  • 30 minutes of cordless use with an 8 hour charge
  • includes 3 combs and a cleaning brush
  • stainless steel blades
  • detachable head
  • USB charging
  • Model: BT1208/70
