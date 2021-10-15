Coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" cuts the price – it's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 62-watt equivalent
- control via Bluetooth or Hue Bridge
- Model: 5996311U5
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the lowest price we could find by $3, although most retailers charge at least $150. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- IP20 waterproof
- 530-lumens
- includes mounting clips and double-sided tape
- Model: 7820230U7
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- includes power adapter and bridge
- Model: 555342
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this price. You'd pay at least $150 outside of other Electronic Express storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- requires Hue Bridge (not included)
- IP65 waterproof
- 1,050-lumen
- Model: 1736430VN
Take $12 off with coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15", making this the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronics Express via eBay,
- color changing
- diffused light effect
- dimmable
- portable
- ZigBee light link
- battery powered
Clip the on-page coupon to get this deal and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by clearlov3 via Amazon
- auto on/off
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Clip coupon to drop this to the best price we've seen; $40 under our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Boulder Sports Co. via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "24ABW3PJ" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SelectID Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable height
- DIY detachable poles
- 16 million colors & 300 dynamic effects
- Model: LD-C01
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's a substantial low by at least $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- Light Effects
- Karaoke Features
- 80W Max
- 2X Mic-inputs
- 1x Guitar Input
- up to 14 Hours of Playtime
- Model: TANX100
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof
- 600-lumens
- Model: 802090
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to drop the price $85 below our mention from March. It's the best price we've seen, even beating the Black Friday price from last year. You would pay around $300 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day HouseholdGear / Seattle Coffee Gear warranty.
- dishwasher safe
- LED display
- on/off switch
- ready signal
- storage compartment
- Model: HR2375/06
It's a savings of $24 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-sharpening steel blades
- up to 6 hours of run-time per charge
- 6 shave attachments, 15 trimming guards, toiletry bag, beard scissors w/ case, beard brush and comb, and cleaning brush
- Model: MG7791/40
