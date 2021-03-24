New
Ceritfied Refurb Philips Carina 1200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine
$365 $600
It's $235 off list today and $134 below our Black Friday mention. You'll pay around $479 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • This seller also offers a non-certified refurbished model for $349 (although it may be a lower grade than the offer model above and comes with only a 90-day warranty). Search "174540537432" to find it.
  • grinds, brews, and froths
  • 3 temperature settings
  • 10-ounce bean hopper
  • 1.8-liter water reservoir
  • Model: EP1220/04
