New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Philips Carina 1200 Automatic Espresso Machine
$499 $600
free shipping

That's a savings of $101. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
Features
  • grinds, brews, and froths
  • 3 temperature settings
  • 10-ounce bean hopper
  • 1.8-liter water reservoir
  • Model: EP1220/04
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Philips
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 16% -- $499 Buy Now