Philips 2-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar for $52

- Bluetooth 4.2
- Low-rise profile
- Works with TV's BD/DVD Players, gaming consoles, MP3 players
- Model: HTL1508
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Low-rise profile
- Works with TV's BD/DVD Players, gaming consoles, MP3 players
- Model: HTL1508
Published 45 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April mention and it's the best price we've seen. You'd pay $79 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this deal. That's $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopdivvy via eBay,
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- frequency response of 70Hz to 20kHz
- DTS; Virtual X and DTS TruVolume
- includes audio cables
- Model: SB2020n-H6
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally, and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- LED light
- 3-prong
- surge protection rating of 900 Joules
- Model: SPP3469GR/37
It's $3 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- trimmer
- 13 rinseable attachments
- a cleaning brush
- accessory storage bag
- Model: MG3750
Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER". It's $182 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
- Sold by householdgear via eBay.
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
That's $230 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by householdgear via eBay.
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- up to 60 mins time control
- auto shut off
- Model: HD923822
