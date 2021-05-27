Philips 2-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar for $52
Walmart · 45 mins ago
Philips 2-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar
$52 $100
free shipping

You'd pay $15 more at least, although most stores charge well over $90. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Low-rise profile
  • Works with TV's BD/DVD Players, gaming consoles, MP3 players
  • Model: HTL1508
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
