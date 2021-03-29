New
Newegg · 54 mins ago
$35 after rebate $50
free shipping
Mail in the rebate to get a total savings of $25 off the list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Purchase must be made by March 29, 2021.
- Click "$15 Mail-in Rebate" under the item description on the checkout page to view rebate form.
Features
- tempered glass window
- 2 USB 3.0 ports, mic, headphone jack,
- 120mm fans
- 10-color RGB downlighting
- Up to 240 or 280 mm liquid cooling
- Model: PH-EC300PTG_BK
Details
Comments
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|41%
|$47 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|$35
|Buy Now
