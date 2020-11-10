It's $3 under what you'd pay for a 2-pack at Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Add two to your cart.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start around $9.
- handcrafted peppermint formula
- repels mice, raccoons, roaches, and ants
- Model: RDS002DR
Published 1 hr ago
Get the best price we've seen and a low today by $9. Buy Now at Wayfair
- The lumber is not included.
- brackets made from a heavy-duty polypropylene material
- measures 10-foot x 10-foot x 9-foot
- built-in UV inhibitor
- Model: 10x10SS
That's the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at eBay
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- temps up to 950°
- stainless steel construction
- includes baking stone, grilling grate, and more
- uses hardwood pellets (not included)
- Model: PZG100
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- scares away small pests
- Model: 100055843
Most major merchants charge $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- plugs into standard 110-volt outlets
- vacuum fan captures flying insects
- Model: DT2000XL
Apply code "save50" to get 50% off. Buy Now at Woolila
- In Green/White.
- Shipping adds $5.
- insulated ground cloth and cover
- floating pool chlorine dispenser
- massage and airjet systems
- 210-gallon capacity
- 2 filter cartridges
- heating system
- inflation hose
- carry bag
- seats 4
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brown.
- 3 feet long, extends to 6 feet
- Model: GWS3B
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
Save on about three dozen power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
With prices from under a buck, save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the Gemmy Lightshow LED White Christmas Light Projector for $5.99 ($9 off).
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "GR8YWJG5" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Warm White.
- Sold by Govee US via Amazon.
- set of four 1.64-ft. light strips
- 6 brightness levels
- Model: H6151191
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
