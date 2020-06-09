That's $6 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in White.
- includes measuring cup, microfiber cloth pad, & carpet glider
- 20-second heat-up time
- 16.4-ft. cord
- Model: JC230
That's $17 off list.
- 16 gauge curved plated steel
- Model: 036C
That's a $3 savings and the best we could find.
- it works on glass/plastic/work surfaces
- Model: ES1668
That's $6 under Walmart's price.
- two side handles
- measures 22.5" x 30" x 11"
Prepare to be bowled over by this $6 price low.
Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save 40% with coupon code "MBZDQVCH".
- Sold by MagicMars Feng via Amazon.
- purports to remove stubborn pot stains
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5.
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
With frames designed by Kevin Quan, who designed for Cervelo and Diamondback, this new, well-reviewed line of carbon-fiber bicycles from Walmart gives a whole new meaning to the term "Walmart bike."
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $79.99.
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
It's a rare opportunity to grab this item while it's in-stock.
Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more.
Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
That's $5 off list.
- Sold by Sommerland via Amazon.
- for succulent cactus & small plants
- metal base
- measures 14.2" x 10.3" x 2.2"
- Model: A6005
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings.
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
That's $12 off and the best price we could find.
- 1/4" universal shank
- wooden index case
- Model: 10100
That's the lowest price we could find by $113, although most charge $350.
Non-members pay a $21 surcharge.
- Available in Black or Green.
- versatile as a bunk, sitting bench, or two single cots
- includes 2 side organizers, 2 canvas carry bags, and footpads
- Model: 30501BOP
Expired Offers
That's $34 off list.
- includes measuring cup, microfiber cloth pad, & carpet glider
- 16.4-ft. cord
- fast heat-up in 20-seconds
- Model: JC230
