This is a shipped low by $24. (This type of strap is $50 at PRS direct.) Buy Now at Sweetwater
- textile strap with cotton backing
- double-sided leather ends
- and yes, birds
- Model: 106356:024
Apply coupon code "5D94CCJS" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shipped and sold by LoudLuxury via Amazon.
- carry bag
- 6 strings
- 4 frets
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Single packs are around $6, so this deal is basically getting one pack for free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- .011, .014, .018, .030, .042, .052
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- sitka spruce top; mahogany laminate back and sides
- Martin X-bracing
- hardwood neck and fingerboard
- includes a gig bag
Assuming you use the Bonus Bucks, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- mahogany body and sides; rosewood fingerboard
- includes a clip-on digital tuner; chord/lesson book; strings, picks, gig bag
- Model: 03900
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Available in Aged Wine Red Gloss.
- sitka spruce top; mahogany back and sides; mahogany C-neck; laurel fingerboard
- dreadnought body
- mother-of-pearl fingerboard dots
- Fishman electronics
That's $130 less than you'd pay other reputable sellers. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- signature wah-wah pedal of Sixx:A.M./Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba
- custom inductor and internal wah level trim pot
- switch-less operation
- glows in the dark
