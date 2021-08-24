Paradise Lighting Flameless Fireplace Lantern for $20

That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $26 off list. (3rd-party sellers charge over $30 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Daylight White
- built-in solar powered rechargeable battery
Apply coupon code "609YQNSC" for a price that's $4 less than our mention from two weeks ago, $15 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- Sold by KBP Topstore via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof rating
- fish scale design lampshade
- automatic on and off light sensor
- up to 8 hours of use on a single charge
- Model: PD-19937
Apply coupon code "50WEDMEP" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Boshune via Amazon.
- optical glass lens
- USB powered
- 180° rotation
- 7-watt LED
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|20%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register