Panasonic 4100-Lumen XGA 3LCD Projector for $449
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 43 mins ago
Panasonic 4100-Lumen XGA 3LCD Projector
$449 $1,195
free shipping

You'd pay $799 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1024 x 768 XGA resolution
  • 1.48 to 1.78:1 throw ratio
  • 16,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio
  • HDMI, composite video, and 2x VGA inputs
  • Model: PT-LB425U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals LCD Projectors B&H Photo Video Panasonic
Mac Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 62% -- $449 Buy Now