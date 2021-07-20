Pur Regular Mouth 8-oz. Mason Jar 12-Pack for $10
Ace Hardware · 5 mins ago
Pur Regular Mouth 8-oz. Mason Jar 12-Pack
$9.99 $13
pickup

That's around $2 less than you'd pay for a similar pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • includes lids and bands
  • Model: 15047
