Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ozark Trail Himont 3-Person Backpacking Tent
$55 $75
free shipping

It's $20 off and a strong price for a 3-person tent. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 7.5 x 11.5-foot
  • 55" center height
  • full rainfly with roll-back design
  • built-in awning / vestibule
  • Model: WT19075115
