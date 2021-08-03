OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPhone X / iPhone XS for $7
eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPhone X / iPhone XS
$6.95 $50
free shipping

That's $8 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by A4C via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
