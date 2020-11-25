That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Arm Cortex mtk8167 A53 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 1GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android 10.0
- built-in DVD player
- Model: SLTDVD1024
Get up to $500 off when you trade in your old device. Plus, you'll receive the MOGA XP5-X+ Controller ($69.99 value) and four months of Youtube Premium ($47.96 value) for free. That's a total savings of up to $618. (Most stores charge $550 for the tablet alone). Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- It's also available with 256GB storage for $30 more, or 512GB storage for $130 more.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Bluetooth 5.0
Use the on-page coupons to save as much as $80 on these 13 multipurpose drawing tablets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 Graphic Drawing Tablet for $299.99 ($80 off).
- Sold by Andu US via Amazon.
It's $70 off and at the best price it's ever been. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on November 25
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
With the game and included Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Membership, it's a savings of $68 over buying the console alone. Buy Now at Walmart
- Neon Blue / Red joy cons
- game download
- includes joy cons, grips, dock, and two straps
- Model: HADSKABLD
That's $50 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's currently the best price we could find by $60.) Buy Now at Walmart
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $18 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2700K warm white
- lasts up to 10 years
- Model: 74765
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in PAR38 Soft White.
- dimmable
- E26 medium base
- Model: 74793
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Daylight.
- E26 medium base
- 800-lumen
- Model: 74470
That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 5,000K Daylight with Clear Finish.
- 8-watts (60-watt equivalent)
- TruWave Technology
- 800-lumens
- dimmable
- Model: 40809
