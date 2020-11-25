New
Walmart · 11 mins ago
Sylvania 10.1" Tablet/Portable DVD Player Combo
$59 $89
free shipping

That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Arm Cortex mtk8167 A53 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
  • 1GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • Android 10.0
  • built-in DVD player
  • Model: SLTDVD1024
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tablets Walmart Osram Sylvania
Black Friday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 33% -- $59 Buy Now