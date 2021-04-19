New
Oregon Scientific Wireless Rain Gauge Weather Station
$75 $80
Use coupon code "DNEWS587421" to get the best price we could find by $30.

Features
  • Automatic self-emptying rain collector
  • Accurate up to .04'' (1.02 mm)
  • Wireless transmission up to 300 feet for rain gauge, up to 100 feet for temperature
  • Stores up to 10 days of data
  • Model: RGR126N
  • Code "DNEWS587421"
  • Expires 5/19/2021
