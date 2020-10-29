New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb Onn Portable 720p LCD Projector w/ Roku Streaming Stick
$55 $179
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this refurbished bundle by $77. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 1280x720 (720p) native resolution
  • HDMI & USB
  • up to 150” picture size
  • two 15W integrated speakers
  • aux audio out
  • Model: ONA19AV902
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Projectors eBay Onn
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 69% -- $55 Buy Now