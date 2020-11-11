That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Android/iOS compatible
- up to 33-foot wireless range
- 4 hours playtime with 2 extra charging case charges
- IPX5 waterproof
- Model: 578713291
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's a buck under our previous mention and a low by $12 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 3 hours of play time
- charging case (delivers 3 additional full charges)
- free Just Listen app for customizations
- IPX4 rated, described as sweat-proof
- Model: MZX635-BLK
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
That's $6 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $6 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save $171 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Comet Lake 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: 81WA00B1US
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- four attachments
- six speeds
- up to 75-minute run time
That's $52 under the best price we could find for a TV with these specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- 3 HDMI inputs & 1 USB port
- Roku streaming services, including VUDU, Netflix, Youtube, Disney +, Hulu, and more
- Model: 100021258
That's the best price we could find for this refurbished bundle by $77. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1280x720 (720p) native resolution
- HDMI & USB
- up to 150” picture size
- two 15W integrated speakers
- aux audio out
- Model: ONA19AV902
