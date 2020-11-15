New
Onn 7" 16GB Android Tablet
$28 $50
It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1024x600 resolution
  • 2MP front and rear-facing cameras
  • 2GB RAM; 16GB storage
  • Android (Go edition)
  • Model: 100015685
