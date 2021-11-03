That's $25 less than Walmart charges for a 30" version. Buy Now at Walmart
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- 160W peak power
- simple setup w/ Roku TVs
- Bluetooth, HDMI, & optical connectivity
- remote control
- Model: 1131413756
That's $25 less than Amazon charges and a very low price for a 36" soundbar in general.
- 80W RMS power
- two 2" tweeters
- two 2.5" passive bass radiators
- 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- Model: SB-100
That's the best price it's been and the lowest we could find now by $50.
- No warranty information is provided.
- HDMI or optical cable connections
- wireless subwoofer
- Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth
- X virtual 3D surround sound
- Model: ATS-2090BL
You'd pay $81 more for a new unit elsewhere.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
It's $161 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- HDMI
- 3D surround sound
- Connects w/ two smart devices at once
- Model: HW-T60C/ZA
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's the second-lowest price we've seen for a TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV.
- 4K resolution
- HDR
- Roku remote app
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S21
That's $40 under our September mention, $143 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE310XBA-K01US
- UPC: 753575028848
