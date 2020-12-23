New
Refurb Onn 10.1" Tablet Pro 32GB Android Tablet
$67 $79
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's $62 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • 2GHz octa-core processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 LCD
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • Android 10
  • Model: 100003562
  • Expires 12/28/2020
