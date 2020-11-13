New
eBay
Refurb Onn 10.1" Pro 32GB Android Tablet
$85 $129
That's $44 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 LCD touchscreen
  • 2GHz octa-core processor
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • microSD slot
  • 5MP rear and front facing cameras
  • Model: 100003562
