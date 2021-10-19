That's $130 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Astral Black or Winter Mist.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon888 8-core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 120Hz OLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- back camera: 48MP main lens, 50MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP monochrome lens
- 16MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: 5011101580
Expires 10/22/2021
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- color night vision
- dual motion-activated floodlights
- 2-way audio w/ noise cancellation
- 105 dB siren
- compatible w/ Alexa
- Model: B08F6DWKQP
It's $20 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $226. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Gold at this price.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTL2LL/A
That's $3 under our refurb mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $85 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- Model: 88LP000CH000
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
