Unlocked OnePlus 8T Dual-SIM 256GB 5G Smartphone for $550
B&H Photo Video · 54 mins ago
Unlocked OnePlus 8T Dual-SIM 256GB 5G Smartphone
$550 $749
free shipping

That's $80 under our Black Friday mention, $50 under what you'd pay at Amazon, $199 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in Aquamarine Green.
  • Qualcom Snapdragon octa-core processor (2.84 GHz single core, 2.42 GHz triple core, 1.8 GHz quad core)
  • 6.55" 2400x1080 OLED display
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens cameras
  • Model: KB2005
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Phone for $600
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Phone
$600 $749
free shipping

It's $149 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

B&H Photo Video 26% -- $550 Buy Now
Amazon 19% $600 (exp 1 mo ago) $600 Check Price