Unlocked OnePlus 8T Dual-SIM 256GB 5G Smartphone for $550

That's $80 under our Black Friday mention, $50 under what you'd pay at Amazon, $199 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Aquamarine Green.
- Qualcom Snapdragon octa-core processor (2.84 GHz single core, 2.42 GHz triple core, 1.8 GHz quad core)
- 6.55" 2400x1080 OLED display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens cameras
- Model: KB2005
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
That's the lowest price we could find by $270, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Awesome Black.
- Usually ships within 2 to 5 weeks.
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Save on Android phones, tablets, smart watches, cell phone cases, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256G Android Smartphone for $1,489 ($51 off).
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-2T00-G25
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
More Offers
It's $149 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcom Snapdragon octa-core processor (2.84 GHz single core, 2.42 GHz triple core, 1.8 GHz quad core)
- 6.55" 2400x1080 OLED display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens cameras
- Model: KB2005
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|26%
|--
|$550
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|19%
|$600 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$600
|Check Price
Sign In or Register