- In Onyx Black or Polar Silver
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BKLR
- Available in Astral Black or Winter Mist.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
- 120Hz fluid display
- Hasselblad Camera for Mobile
- 65W ultra fast charging
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Available in Ultramarine Blue (pictured), Onyx Black, or Glacial Green.
- Snapdragon 865 8-core processor
- 6.7" QHD+ display 120Hz fluid display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 48MP quad camera
- Model: IN2025
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
