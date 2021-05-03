OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone for $450
Unlocked OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone
$450 $800
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in Black or Silver.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
  • 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
  • Android 10
  • Model: OPIN2019BULR
