eBay
Omron Evolv Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor w/ Alexa
$59 $70
free shipping

That's $11 less than you'd pay at Best Buy – these monitors have been hard to find since lockdown started. Buy Now at eBay

  Sold by cam1021 via eBay.
  • fits 9.1" to 16.9" arm sizes
  • measures pulse, irregular heartbeat, systolic pressure, and diastolic pressure
  • stores up to 100 readings
  • OLED display
  • connects via Bluetooth to Omron app
  • compatible with Alexa
  • requires 4 AAA batteries (included)
  • Model: BP7000
