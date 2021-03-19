New
eBay · 57 mins ago
Olympia Tools 48" Acacia Hardwood Workbench w/ Storage
$127
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $83. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VM Express via eBay.
Features
  • table measures 21" deep and 55.5" wide
  • 330-lb. capacity
  • Model: 88-128-917
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization eBay Olympia Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $127 Buy Now