$255 $299
$6 shipping
That's $44 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Newegg
- This item was previously purchased and returned to Newegg. It has been tested for basic functionality, but accessories are not guaranteed to be included.
- No specific warranty information is provided, but this item can be returned to Newegg for a refund or replacement within 30 days.
- no PC or console required (PC VR compatible)
- 2 touch controllers
- 3D cinematic sound
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- Model: 899-00182-02
eBay · 4 days ago
Nintendo Switch V2 32GB Console w/ 1-Year Online Family Sub & Controller
$356 $419
free shipping
That's $12 under what you'd pay for these components separately -- assuming you can find a V2 console in stock at lower than list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- includes: console w/ neon blue & neon red Joy Con; Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership 12-Month Code; and PowerA Retro Mario Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
Newegg · 3 hrs ago
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds
$20 $60
free shipping
That's about $18 under what third-party sellers at eBay charge and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- up to 7 hours on a full charge
- frequency range of 20Hz-20kHz
- Bluetooth
- Model: A3902
Newegg · 2 wks ago
Wostar PVC Disposable Gloves 100-Pack
$5.68 $9
free shipping
Apply code "MKTCAWH04UBB" to save $3. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Xingyu Safety via Newegg.
- latex-free
- powder-free
Newegg · 22 hrs ago
Lenovo 28" 4K IPS UHD Freesync Monitor
$260 $350
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and Shipped by Lenovo.
- 3840 x 2160 resolution
- tilt stand
- HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio
- Model: L28u-30
Newegg · 6 hrs ago
$65 in adidas Digital Gift Cards
$50
By buying a $50 gift card at Newegg today, you'll get a free $15 card with it. Buy Now at Newegg
- delivered via email
Amazon · 1 mo ago
$299
free shipping
- no PC or console required (PC VR compatible)
- 2 touch controllers
- 3D cinematic sound
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in
- Model: 899-00182-02
