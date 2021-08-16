NuWave Bravo XL Convection Oven / Air Fryer for $90
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb NuWave Bravo XL Convection Oven / Air Fryer
$90
free shipping

It's a steep leap to purchase new elsewhere, as most stores charge $60 or more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 12 pre-programmed presets
  • 2 heating elements
  • 3 convection fan speeds
  • Digital temperaure probe
  • 1800 watts
  • 20" x 11" x 15"
  • 2 cooking racks
  • 1 Enamel baking pan and broiler rack
  • 1 air fryer basket
  • Model: NW20892R
