It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Spearmint at this price.
- powder-coated metal finish
- each shelf can hold up to 20-lbs.
- measures 30.11” H x 16.81” W x 11.4” D
- Model: 7741811COM
It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Gray.
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
- floating ottoman
- measures 81.63" x 59.63" x 35.38"
Macy's takes up to half off a wide range of sofas, desks, mattresses, patio sets, and more – and two-thirds of the 68,000 items on sale get an extra 10% off via coupon code "FRIEND". Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping on larger items varies wildly – generally, orders of $999 or more get free shipping, and it otherwise starts around $15.
- Curbside pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Harrison Leather Pushback Recliner for $674.10 via code "FRIEND" + $40 s&h ($395 off).
Choose from 9 mattresses and bag a free $300 Home Depot gift card. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $1,699 (low by $300).
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- caster wheels
- 8 slot wine rack
- metal mesh doors
- 36" x 47.2" x 15.7"
- Model: HFW-15700C6
That's the best price we could find by $546. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $60.99 shipping charge.
- easily changes between sitting and sleeping positions
- integrated USB ports and AC outlets
- 3 matching decorative pillows
- Model: SAO-SECT-CC-SET
That's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black Buffalo Plaid pictured)
- Stock varies by store
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
